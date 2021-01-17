UNITED STATES−On Saturday, January 16, Vice President Mike and second lady Karen Pence traveled to Lemoore Naval Air Station in Lemoore, California, speaking on the foreign policy to all of the sailors present.

The plane Pence and the 2nd lady flew in on was parked near two Navy jets; an F-35 Lightning and an F-18E Super Hornet that are part of the Pacific Strike Fighter Wing headquartered at Lemoore.

Prior to his speech, NAS Lemoore, gifted VP Pence with a flight jacket to which he wore for all to see, and he thanked them publicly.

First, Pence thanked his wife, who is also a military Mom, for all of her support over the last four years. He then thanked the sailors there for their service and selfless courage. He then noted their recent accomplishments and took time to acknowledged the family members who support the men and women in uniform.

“It is remarkable to think of the countless American heroes that have stood where we are all standing. Over 60 years, warriors have come here, trained here, gone out from here, deployed to every place in every corner of the world. This installation is the only master jet base in the United States Navy. It serves all operational specific fleet flight fighter squadrons… more than 210,000 flight operations are conducted from right here every year.”

Pence cited the accomplishments and achievements made for and by the military in the last four years including the global war on terror, getting rid of the world’s leading terrorist, al Baghdadi.

“As my time in office draws to a close, allow me to thank you for the privilege of serving as your Vice President these past four years. It has been the greatest honor of my life. And it has been a special privilege to serve men and women like all of you, members of the armed forces of the United States. I truly believe as long as we have men and women like you, with the courage and selflessness to step forward and serve, as long as we have heroes willing to put your lives on the line, as long as we have patriots willing to defend our nation, I know our country will be safe. Our freedom will be secure, and the best days for the greatest nation on Earth are yet to come, ” Pence stated.

In his speech, Pence did indicate that he hoped that the new administration would hold China accountable.

VP Pence and the 2nd lady were also able to visit their daughter during their time at Lemoore Naval Air Station as that is where she is stationed.