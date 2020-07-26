SANTA MONICA—On Sunday, July 26, an online lesson about animation will be held virtually. All spaces for the class have been taken, but waiting list registration has been opened.

Animated filmmaker and sculptor Matt Reynolds will run the class, which is called “Online: Compounding Loop Animations with Matt Reynolds.” His films include “Hot Dog Hands” and “Bottom Feeders;” Reynolds’s works have won accolades at film festivals in San Francisco and Romania. They have also been screened at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

According to the official class description, a compounding loop is a “complex cycle of hand drawn animation in which an animator recycles a finite amount of frames.” These frames are used to illustrate a “progressively longer sequence of linear movement/growth.”

During the lesson, Reynolds will examine the creations of Adam Beckett, Caleb Wood, and Volvulent. These can be viewed beforehand here. Reynolds will utilize the materials as examples of recommended approaches to the process of creating a compounding loop.

He will also produce a “demonstration sequence” which reuses a dozen bits of paper to form “an increasingly complex animation.” Reynolds will use printer paper and backlight from a window for this part of the class. He will then demonstrate how to photograph the 12 frames with Stop Motion Studio, which will enable Reynolds to playback and export the animation.

The class runs from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Participants must be between the ages of 16 and 99 years old. Register for a place on the waiting list here by 1:00 p.m.

Reynolds is an artist-in-residence at Santa Monica’s Camera Obscura Art Lab, which offers online workshops that are run by both teaching artists and artists-in-residence.