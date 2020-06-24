BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, June 23, the sister hotels Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills and The Beverly Hilton informed that they will be implementing new hospital cleaning measures after the outbreak of COVID-19. The preventive measures include cleaning robots, disinfectant sprays and solutions.

The two luxurious hotels, Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills and The Beverly Hilton, have cooperated with the Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection program to take preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 as they prepare rooms for customers.

Oasis West Realty, which is a company that owns both of these hotels, has been working with the medical and security services. The International SOS/Corporate Medical Advisors have together devised a safety plan, incorporating cutting-edge technology that will regulate the health measures at the two hotels in Beverly Hills.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the CEO of Oasis West Realty, Beny Alagem, recruited a small number of leaders from his hotels to adopt effective practices and technologies to ensure visitors are not infected by the pandemic. All of the new technology measures were implemented after consultation with these companies’ scientists and the International SOS team to regulate proper usage and effective dose, as well.

The new technology measures that are now launched in the sister properties include the Xenex UV Robots which are proved to be effective against SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19).These robots are programmed for doing the final clean-up of the each guest room after the housekeeper does her job. The robots spend approximately ten minutes in each guest room and once complete, the housekeepers and the UV handler polish the room with a Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection seal. Xenex UV robots will also be used to cleanse public restrooms, elevators, kitchens, meeting rooms and luggage.

The two properties at Beverly Hills will also use the Emist disinfectant sprayers to sanitize all guest rooms and public areas. These tools emit an electrical charge to the fine mist they spray. The droplets from the spray thus stay fixed on the surface and keep all surfaces clean.

Thirdly, Pathosans, which are water-based solutions, will be used reduce the incubation of pathogens including the coronavirus. LEED and Green Seal approved cleaners and disinfectants will be used in hotels to repel pathogens.