WEST HOLLYWOOD—West Hollywood is resuming walk-in public counter services at West Hollywood City Hall. As of Monday, May 9, City Hall opened to the public for walk-in counter services. The city’s online appointment system will continue to be available and advance appointments are encouraged by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. West Hollywood City Hall is open Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. City Hall is located at 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard.

The city of West Hollywood reported on its website starting in May, many public meetings will transition to in-person meetings. In April, the West Hollywood City Council and city acknowledged for public meetings to resume in person, as reasonable accommodated including meetings of the City Council and many Advisory Board, Commission, and Task Force meetings.

Meetings will take place at one of two meeting locations: the City’s Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard, or the Plummer Park Community Center, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard, Rooms 5&6. Details for each public meeting will be provided on meeting agendas posted at www.weho.org/agendas and there is a calendar of meeting and events available at www.weho.org/calendar.

City Facility room reservation requests for organizations and members of the public will resume for in-person meetings (such as Plummer Park; the West Hollywood Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room; and the West Hollywood Library Community Meeting Room). Requests will begin to be made available online starting Monday, May 30 for in-person meetings beginning Monday, June 13. West Hollywood Park picnic areas are now available for Saturday and Sunday reservations, as well. All reservation requests will be available through the City’s online Recreation Services portal in the Park & Facility Reservations section at https://apm.activecommunities.com/weho.

For more details contact West Hollywood’s Acting Administrative Services Director, Janet Jimenez, at jjimenez@weho.org or at (323) 848-6376. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.