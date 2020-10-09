UNITED STATES−On Friday, October 2, Brandon Straka of the #Walkaway Foundation hosted a Women’s Town Hall. On Saturday, October 3, the #Walkaway campaign’s “Unsilent No More” March on Washington took place. Participants flooded the streets of Washington D.C. in support of President Trump.

The Women’s Town Hall featured speakers Lara Trump, Diamond and Silk, Shameka Michelle, and Katie Hopkins. The Women’s Town Hall reportedly embraced women who do not want to be part of the vulgarity and violence of a new feminist movement that the radical left has publicly portrayed.

The march took place at 11:00 a.m. CST on Saturday. Participants met at Freedom Plaza, located at the corner of 14th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

Marchers departed Freedom plaza by way of Pennsylvania Avenue going West and left onto 15th Street NW then South and right on to Constitution Avenue NW. The crowd continued onto 17th Street NW and then South onto WAMO sidewalk to Sylvan which was 1.26 miles.

The rally was held at 12:30 p.m. EST at the Sylvan Theater on the grounds of the Washington Monument on the corner of Independence Ave SW and 15th Street NW in Washington D.C.

The Unsilent No More campaign encourages what has been referred to as the silent majority (Trump supporters who choose to remain silent) to take a stand and speak out for President Trump.

Some participants marched while others were seen rallying outside Walter Reed Military Medical Center in nearby Bethesda, Maryland where President Trump was treated for the coronavirus. COVID disclosures may be found on their web site.

According to their web page, “The #WalkAway Campaign is a true grassroots movement. It is a video campaign movement, dedicated to sharing the stories of people who can no longer accept the current ideology of liberalism and what the Democratic Party has become. Some left long ago. Many of us have recently been “red-pilled”. Some here have wanted to leave for some time, but have feared the consequences they might suffer from friends or family if they walk away,” the statement continued.

“This group is here to encourage and support those on the left to walk away from the divisive tenets by allowing people to share their stories, or watch the video testimonies and read the posts of others who have walked away.”

There were also marches and rallies the same weekend in Washington D.C. from the “MAGA Drag the Interstate,” to a “2020 TRUMP!! Let’s make America Great Again” parade in Middletown, Maryland.