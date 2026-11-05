AGOURA HILLS– Wildlife in the Santa Monica Mountains are getting a new superhighway for the holidays. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is scheduled for December 2. The crossing will be the largest wildlife crossing of its kind in the world.

Approximately 200–210 feet long and 165–174 feet wide, it features a vegetated overpass covered with native chaparral and coastal sage scrub habitat, matte-finish materials to deflect vehicle headlights, sound-insulation walls to muffle traffic noise, and funnel fencing to guide animals safely across.

According to the National Park Service, biologists with the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area will use the remote cameras to help them understand how wildlife respond to the crossing connecting the Santa Monica Mountains and Simi Hills, when animals use it and its overall effectiveness.

“This is more than just about whether animals use the crossing,” Seth Riley, the wildlife branch lead at Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, said in a statement.

“We want to understand how effective it is in reconnecting an ecosystem that has been divided by the freeway for decades. That is a much bigger scientific question, and answering it will take years.”

National Park Service biologists recently documented several species regularly using a trail just feet from the crossing structure, including bobcats, coyotes, gray foxes, mule deer, and mountain lions.

An October 28 photo of a coyote climbing near the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is the first of more images to come as remote cameras will document animal movement along the $92 million bridge.

The National Park Service released the coyote’s photo on Wednesday and said cameras will be installed this month to study how animals use the structure, which is intended to reconnect wildlife populations separated by the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills.

Work on the wildlife crossing began in 2022 and is scheduled for completion this December. The 165-foot-wide crossing spans 10 lanes of the 101 Freeway at Liberty Canyon Road and is off-limits to humans; it’s for animals only.

The camera installation is part of a broader scientific monitoring program developed by National Park Service biologists, project partners, and other researchers.

Park biologists have studied wildlife and habitat fragmentation in the Santa Monica Mountains region since 1996, according to the National Park Service. Research has documented how freeways and urban development impact wildlife movement and gene flow. This work provided the scientific foundation for the crossing.

The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is scheduled to officially open to wildlife on Dec. 2, 2026.