HOLLYWOOD—That was a quick turnaround on “General Hospital.” Drew and Ava’s plan to allow Carly and Valentin to take the fall for their treacherous role in the death of Jack Brennan is not going as planned. Carly really stood her ground against Dante, Molly and Detective Fitzpatrick who tried to pin Jack’s murder on her. However, it was someone that I least expected who came to the rescue.

Dr. Tristan Roberts, who revealed to the authorities that he spotted both Drew and Ava at the Metro Court the night Jack Brennan was last seen. Also, he spotted them utilizing a laundry cart and that they were placing something into a vehicle during the process that took a surmountable amount of time. This absolved Carly and Valentin for the time being, as the authorities started to look towards Drew and Ava’s direction.

Here is the kicker, neither Drew nor Ava are aware that they are in hot water, which is smart for the authorities to throw their scent off. The only caveat is that they will realize something is up when they learn Carly and Valentin are no longer in police custody. The motive becomes the tricky element. Why? Jack was blackmailing Drew on the orders of Willow and Nina, and Nina is responsible for helping Willow drug Drew for months, and Nina is the one who caused Jack’s stroke, and Willow was the culpable party in Drew’s shooting. Talk about a tangled web, because when the truth does indeed come out, a ton of lives are going to explode in the process.

I DO NOT CARE about Lulu’s libel suit. I swear ever since Lulu Spencer was recast, she has been a pain in the ass. She was super involved in Brook Lynn and Dante’s role in Gio being their son they had no clue about. Now, she is intertwined in this mystery involving Willow who is suing her for libel. I need Willow to win this case, despite me hating her character. Why? Lulu needs to be knocked off her high horse, and for once in her life she needs to learn mind your own got damn business! Even Rick realizes he has a losing case with this battle, and I hope Monet wipes her butt across the floor with this case.

This brings me to the other annoying character on “General Hospital” at the moment, Josslyn Jacks. I’m annoyed simply because Josslyn because she thinks she is right, but she’s so wrong. Sonny is not the person who had Curtis and Sidwell attacked in prison, that would be Drew and Ava. However, Joss was correct about Sonny bugging Hudson’s briefcase. Joss, you should have actually wanted that bug to remain unnoticed, because Hudson is keeping a major secret from you.

He is actually working with Jude Jacks, your cousin. His goal was to find baby Phoebe and it appears to also steal JJE from you and give it to Jude. Joss has been hoodwinked, the problem is she doesn’t know that just yet, but I’m so eager for this secret tidbit to come to light because as a WSB agent, Joss is going to feel like a fool.

In addition, she caused a scene at Sonny’s with Avery that had her sister lashing out at her. Is Sonny a bad guy? Yes, but he’s done some good and he’s actively trying to turn his life around, so give him the benefit of the doubt please. Jude has indeed made his presence around town well known, nearly getting into a fist fight with Chase, but Willow prevented it, just as Sonny tried to toss money at Jude to get him out of town and stop this crusade to reclaim Baby Phoebe as his own.

It didn’t work, which has me concerned what Jude will do next because Britt is fascinated by him. This could deliver an interesting hiccup, as Jason realizes his torch for Britt isn’t over and he attempts to prevent her from making a very bad mistake with her life. Liz is still dancing around her feelings for Dante that are beyond obvious, Heather is proving that she has no plans of vacating PC, which has Trina, Portia, Liz and a host of other PC residents livid.

Viewers are still trying to figure out who her stalker/admirer is, I’m putting money on Spencer Cassadine. That would give viewers something they have been asking years for and deliver a surprise in the process.