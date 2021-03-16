UNITED STATES−On Monday, March 15, the Washington Post retracted a statement made in a February 10, issue of the publication by journalist Amy Gardner made a correction indicating that former President Donald Trump was misquoted.

The Washington Post indicated in the retraction that upon further examination of the recording of the conversation with Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, former President Trump never said, “Find the fraud” or told Raffensperger that if he did find the fraud, “You’ll be a hero.”

The details of the phone call between Raffensperger and Trump was printed in the Washington Post on November 13, 2020, during the inquiry into the Fulton County election. Trump faced accusations stemming from the call that he pressured Raffensperger to find votes led to the second impeachment attempt of Donald J. Trump.

Gardner’s article in its entirety can only be viewed in full with a subscription to the Washington Post.

In a series of tweets, President of the Georgia Republican Party, David Shafer, posted in-part, the retraction via Twitter.

“The Secretary of State’s office secretly recorded the conversation, mischaracterized its contents to The Washington Post, and then attempted to delete the recording. It was recently discovered in a laptop ‘trash’ folder as part of an open records search.”

You may have missed this correction from The @WashingtonPost in which the paper retracted its false reporting that President Trump told @GaSecofState investigators to “find the fraud.” pic.twitter.com/QH2ZBg4Kmr — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) March 15, 2021

According to Gardner, what Trump said to the investigator was “To scrutinize the ballots in Fulton County,” and that he had, “The most important job in the country right now.”

Justice Advocate, Daniel Uhlfelder, who has 188.9K followers cited calls for impeachment on Twitter, “After Trump is busted for election tampering.”

The retraction and correction was not printed until March 15, months after the election ended.

Senator Lindsey Graham, head of the Judiciary Committee faced accusations of election fraud in multiple posts via social media for supporting Donald Trump during the election investigation.