MALIBU— On November 6, the National Weather Service updated their Beach Hazards Statement. Hazardous Beach Warning initially was reported to expire on Friday, November 6, will remain in effect through the morning of Tuesday, November 10.

Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves from high surf of 4-6 feet are expected. Surf on Monday, November 9, is expected to increase on the Ventura Coasts. Area beaches that may be affected include both Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Santa Barbara County’s Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara County’s Southeastern Coast, Ventura County Beaches, the Malibu Coast, and Los Angeles County beaches.

Possible impacts of the dangerous water conditions include Rip currents that could pull swimmers and surfers out to sea causing an increased risk of drowning. Waves washing people off their feet on beaches, moving rocks, and capsized boats are all possibilities during high tide.

Pooling water, and enhanced beach erosion along area beaches and harbors may be present.

In addition, morning high tides could reach 7.2-7.6 feet (MLLW) are expected.

Surf and coastal flooding impacts are expected to peak on Monday, November 9. High Surf and Coastal Flood Advisories are expected to be issued for the Ventura Coasts. The remainder of the coasts may be issued flood advisories as well.

On November 2, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACODPH) issued a flood warning that was previously in effect through November 4. Similar flood warnings were issued by the LACODPH on October 30, and on October 31st.

In addition, on November 2, LACODPH issued the following bacteria warning due to flood waters and runoff from the flooding and heavy rainfall.

Due to recent rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas. This includes any runoff that may flow onto or pond on the beach sand.

Ocean and bay recreational waters, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers can be contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas after a rain fall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. Rain advisories remain in effect for 72 hours after the rainfall ends.

This advisory has been extended and will be in effect until at least Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 10 a.m. This advisory may be extended again depending on further rainfall.