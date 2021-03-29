PACIFIC PALISADES-A large water main break has shut down traffic near Sunset Boulevard and Muskingum Avenue in the Pacific Palisades on Sunday, March 28.

Upon arrival firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) found a large water flow affecting multiple apartment complexes.

“After a water main broke, a large volume of water threatened several apartment buildings. Firefighters did everything they could to control the flow and reduce damage,” Nicholas Prange from the LAFD said in an official statement.

Only one of the apartment buildings has reported damage. During the early stages of the incident, there were reports of someone in distress in the water. LAFD rescued one person from the water, who was uninjured. Los Angeles County Lifeguards assisted with searching the deep water in a below-grade parking level to make sure no one was stranded in a submerged vehicle.

As of 11:00 p.m., the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was on scene working toward shutting off the water. No residents have been displaced.

“LAFD will remain on scene for several hours to help pump water from out of the parking garage and dewater affected apartment units,” Prange stated. “Rather than evacuating residents, firefighters made the decision to shelter in place, as the parking garage was the most affected area.”