WEST HOLLYWOOD— The city of West Hollywood disclosed in a press release that the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (LADWP) will be replacing 1,300 feet of water main line on Detroit Street between Santa Monica Boulevard and Fountain Avenue, including lateral connections from the main line to the domestic meters. The project started on April 26 and is expected to be completed in approximately 5 months. Advanced notice about the water main line work was hand delivered to all properties surrounding the construction area by LADWP.

Working hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. No work will be done on weekends and holidays and residents will have a full access to on-street parking spaces. No water will be shut off after working hours.

Residents will be informed two days in advance of any planned interruption in water service, while LADWP is working on lateral connections to the new main line.

The project will have three phases. During the first phase, the LADWP will install 1300 feet of the water main, then treat and test the new water main and install all domestic water services from the main to the water meters. The final work will be the paving of Detroit Street between Santa Monica Boulevard and Fountain Avenue.

LADWP will post temporary no parking signs with notification of the date and time of work being performed. Construction zones will be clearly marked. Temporary no parking signs will be installed on the east side of Detroit Street to mitigate the traffic flow and on the west side to have access to the working zone and stage equipment.

During working hours, parking will be prohibited on Detroit Street between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Traffic and parking will be reopened after 4 p.m. and on-street parking along both sides on Detroit Street will be allowed on weekends & holidays or when the contractor is not present at the job site due to testing of the new water pipe, or on rainy days.

The city will reserve some parking spaces on Lexington Avenue between Formosa Avenue and Detroit Street to park vehicles during working hours. Contact Oscar Barragan, LADWP Field Supervisor, at (213) 842-9255 or email a request to the city of West Hollywood’s LADWP liaison Mila Sologub at msologub@weho.org to obtain a temporary parking permit to park on Lexington Avenue between Formosa Avenue and Detroit Street. Residents are reminded to display the temporary parking permit on the driver’s side of the vehicle dashboard to avoid a citation that while parked on Lexington Avenue. With this temporary parking permit, residents can also park at the metered on-street parking spaces on Detroit Street north of Santa Monica Boulevard without paying.

During construction, street sweeping operations on Detroit Street and on Lexington Avenue between Detroit Street and Formosa Avenue will be halted. The working area will be swept daily by the contractor. Display the temporary parking permit on the dashboard to avoid a citation during street sweeping days. West Hollywood will also coordinate the trash pick-up services with Athens Services; trash service pickup days will remain the same. Contact Barragan at (213) 842-9255 for assistance with placing trash bins on the street on pickup days.

For safety, the utility trenches will be covered by metal plates daily after working hours. Residents will always have access to their off-street parking spaces on their property. While crews work in front of driveways, there will be times when a trench is uncovered, or heavy equipment is staging in front of an area blocking access.

Ask any crew member for access assistance or request a temporary parking permit to temporarily re-park your car. Contact the LADWP field supervisor Oscar Barragan for any unplanned interruption in water service for assistance at (818) 775-5458 or (213) 842-9255, as well as special arrangements/deliveries.