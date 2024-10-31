WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, October 30, the city of West Hollywood announced on its website that the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) is anticipated to replace 1,300 feet of water main on N. La Cienega Boulevard between Fountain Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard, starting the week of November 4.

Work will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and temporary parking restrictions will be in effect. Individuals should look for updates on electronic message boards

Parking will be restricted while work is in progress; LADWP will post temporary No Parking signs with notification of the date and time of construction. Vehicles parked on the street during work hours may be subject to tow.

Work will be done on the following: westbound Santa Monica Boulevard, west of N. Hayworth Avenue; eastbound Santa Monica Boulevard, west of N. Robertson Boulevard; northbound N. La Cienega Boulevard, south of Melrose Avenue; westbound Fountain Avenue, east of N. Hayworth Avenue; eastbound Sunset Boulevard, east of Hilldale Avenue; westbound Sunset Boulevard, west of Roxbury Road.

For more details contact the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) at www.ladwp.com/support or 1-800-342-5397 (1-800-DIAL-DWP) or TDD 1-800-432-7397 (1-800-HEAR-DWP).