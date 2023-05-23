BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills’ announced on its website that their contractor has started construction on Coldwater Canyon Drive to replace aging pipeline and install new pipeline. Through early 2024, work will take place 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Coldwater Canyon Drive from Rexford Drive to Monte Cielo Drive will have only one lane open to traffic in each direction. In certain locations, only one lane will be available for both directions.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes, be courteous and yield to those leaving their driveways and homes in the impacted area. The replacement of the pipelines are important to Beverly Hills’ water infrastructure. They were installed in the 1920s to 1960s and have been the site of several water main breaks in recent years.

For additional details on the Water Main Replacement Project and timeline contact Public Works Customer Service at (310) 285-2467 or email askpw@beverlyhills.org.