BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, November 6, the city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page that the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California will be dewatering, inspecting, and performing maintenance work on a major water pipeline from November 11 until November 22. The water supply to homes and businesses will not be disrupted.

Temporary traffic delays and lane restrictions (Traffic flow on N. Santa Monica Boulevard from Century Park East to Merv Griffin Way will be reduced as well as Wilshire Boulevard and N. Santa Monica Boulevard will be impacted).

Noise from the maintenance crew and equipment. For more details, visit mwdh2o.com or call the Metropolitan Water District (MWD) at (213) 217-6809.