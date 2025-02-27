PACIFIC PALISADES—On February 25, 2,000 Pacific Palisades had their running water turned on for the first time since early January when the fires began.



Janisse Quinones, the CEO of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) made the following statement.



“As we mark this tremendous progress, we remain committed to working every day to restore water quality to all residents in Pacific Palisades and the adjacent affected areas.”



Most recent statistics (2021) indicate there are approximately 23,159 residents living in Pacific Palisades with more who reside nearby and are dependent on the same water source.



The remaining residents in the area are asked to continue to abide by the following water restrictions. To find out if your water is safe to drink, please follow the links on the LADWP website to the Quality Water Restoration page.



“A DO NOT DRINK NOTICE remains in effect for Pacific Palisades, zip code 90272, West of Temescal Canyon Road and North of Bestor Boulevard in the LADWP service area. Some areas that were under the previous notice were lifted on 2/25/25.”—LADWP