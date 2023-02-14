UNITED STATES—Whether you’re an aunt, uncle, mother-in-law, or grandparent, there’s a good chance you have a child in your life you want to support. Just because a child isn’t your son or daughter doesn’t mean you don’t want to do everything you can to help them succeed. However, if you’re not a youngster’s legal guardian, you might find it difficult to invest in their future. After all, you probably can’t make decisions about where they go to school, what extracurricular activities they do, and how they manage their schedule. The good news is you can still help your loved ones achieve their educational goals, even if you’re doing it from a distance. Here are ways any relative can support a child in making their dreams come true.

Show Interest

With a little luck, the child in your life will have parents who encourage their hobbies, help them to develop their talents, and encourage them to pursue their interests. However, a little extra outside support can go a long way for any youngster. Whenever you have an opportunity, speak to your sister, daughter, or other family member about their child’s interests, then ask them about it. Talk to them about their passions, provide insights based on your own experiences, and encourage them to nurture your passions. You can even go one step further and look for other ways to encourage their interests, like paying for extra lessons, buying them books about the topics they’re interested in, or introducing them to clubs and groups they can attend.

Consider Co-Signing a Loan

As the child in your life gets a little older, they might start to think about college and university degrees. As we all know, investing in higher education can be extremely expensive. Most parents won’t have enough cash saved aside to pay for all the costs associated with tuition and resources. You may not have the money available to help pay for your loved one’s education either, but you can still help if you have a good credit score. Relatives can co-sign student loans for their loved ones, to help gives access better deals, improved rates, and a range of different lending opportunities. As a co-signer, you’ll take on some of the risk associated with the loan, so the lender can provide more options. This could prove to be extremely helpful for your loved one and their parents.

Share Your Own Experiences

Finally, one of the best ways to invest in your loved one’s education, is to share your own experiences, so they can learn from what you’ve encountered in the past. If you’ve gone to college before, you could share your experiences with scheduling, and provide tips on how to manage difficult studying challenges and tests. You can also provide emotional support and understanding when the student in your life is facing challenges. If they fail a test, you might share with them the things you’ve missed out on the past and remind them that every failure is a chance to learn and grow.