“Weapons” Is Fantastic, Full Of Fun

HOLLYWOOD—I had heard so much buzz about this movie; I just had to see what all the talk was about when it came to the thriller “Weapons.” Yes, the teases have delivered just enough to suture you in, but does it deliver as strongly as you expect?

It depends on how high of expectations that you set for yourself. Did I have higher expectations than most? Yes, notably because I kept hearing all the buzz about the movie, but at the same time I knew VERY LITTLE about the movie which is perhaps the curveball. The less you know going into the movie, the better, which is my case.

The opening to “Weapons” automatically sets the mood as the audience is told this story from the voiceover of a little girl and then you’re hit with the big mystery, 17 students from an elementary school vanish in the darkness of the night. Those students are all in the classroom of teacher, Justine Gandy played to perfection by Julia Garner. Garner manages to unearth this balance of caring teacher, yet a woman with some secrets at the same time, she is an alcoholic.

There is one student who showed up to class in Alex (Cary Christopher), which is when the story truly propels into a territory that is fascinating to unfold. I do have to give credit to writer/director Zach Cregger, who does this amazing job of crafting this narrative that is told to the perspective of several characters. In essence, each character has their own segment, which includes, Justine, Alex, Archer Graff (Josh Brolin), James (Austin Abrams), Paul (Alden Ehrenreich) and Marcus (Benedict Wong), but all those stories end up connect to one another as we reach the climax.

Why are all these characters critical, they encompass all the players who intermingle with Alex and Justine, who are major players in this narrative, with a character that I am certain the world will be talking about for decades in Aunt Gladys (Amy Madigan). Oh, Gladys is indeed a character, not just personality wise, but the way she looks. There is more to Gladys than meets the eye, but I will not spoil how things unfold on that front. Trust me, it is indeed a ride from start to finish.

“Weapons” felt more like an intense thriller not a direct horror flick. People have to be careful with the characterization of horror, because something being slightly dark does not mean it is an actual horror. It is actually a different genre. Cregger does some exceptional work with the camera work where he stages the suspense in some scenes so incredibly well it keeps you on edge, especially the climax that intertwines with at least 3 to 4 different scenes and it works effortlessly well.

Are there comedic moments that I sometimes chatter about? Yes, but you immediately are forced back into this terrifying tale that finds you sutured immediately to all the mayhem that Cregger throws at you because you don’t fully know what you’re getting. Are we dealing with something supernatural, something humanistic or perhaps something else.

“Weapons” was a ride that I was eager to take from the opening scene to the mysterious end where you don’t have a full-fledged answer on where things actually stand. Could a sequel be in the works? With its box-office success, I find it very hard to not see a sequel erupt into the mix.