HOLLYWOOD—I warned that a bomb was going to be dropped during that double wedding between Xander and Sarah, and Alex and Theresa on “Days of Our Lives.” Guess what, it unfolded last week when Fiona, Xander’s mom made a stunning appearance shocking not just Xander, but Theresa and a host of others in the process.

Why? As I predicted, Theresa took a letter that Fiona crafted and forged it with Konstantin’s help to make it appear Alex was Victor Kiriakis’ long-lost son and heir to his throne. Everyone suspected it was Alex, hell, Konstantin even teased that Alex was not the heir, but he waived off that notion. Not anymore people because Fiona spilled all sorts of tea and Theresa was exposed at last.

Alex totally looked like a fool after the warning he received from Brady about Theresa marrying him for money and Justin trying to look out for his son, but being pushed away. Alex, news flash, Justin is actually your father and he learned that hard truth courtesy of Fiona. Talk about his world crumbling, Alex was dealt a devastating blow. Not only did he lose the woman he thought he loved, but he lost the fortune that was never his and he discovered Justin is indeed his real father.

Kudos to seeing Paul and Sonny returning for the wedding. Paul talked Brady down from drinking, as Sonny commiserated with his ‘brother’ and reassured his dad that all will be well. There is going to be plenty and I mean plenty of fallout from Fiona’s bombshell, as Theresa is now enemy #1 in Salem, taking that crown from EJ. Yeah, he was slapped by Marlena, served with divorce papers by Nicole and is also about to be sued by her in court.

However, just when you think EJ cannot go any lower he blackmailed Nicole and Eric by disclosing he will tell Holly how Eric was responsible for Daniel’s death. Damn that is just low, I knew EJ was evil, but that is wicked. He is still preventing Nicole and Eric from being together, as Nicole officially bid adieu to Salem before the week culminated. I thought Eric would leave with her, but he is being deprived of building a bond with Jude because of wicked EJ. I wonder how Marlena and Roman will feel about this bomb.

A big surprise was delivered when it was revealed that Bobby aka Everett was the one who had Connie stab Rafe. Yes, Rafe is fighting for his life and currently in a coma. This is an interesting development as I now understand the connection between Connie and Bobby mainly because he wants to reunite with Jada, but what was Connie’s reasoning for stabbing Li? The writers are really going to have to craft a narrative that makes logical sense because right now nothing adds up.

Holly and Tate are still sneaking around and it looks like Holly will get the opportunity to stay in Salem, despite her mother and brother leaving Salem. Yeah, make it make sense, but for now Holly will live with Grandma Maggie for the time being which means that mansion will be loaded with guests, especially now that Xander knows Victor is his father and he is the heir to the throne people. What does that mean? It means Xander wants blood and Theresa was at the top of the list because she was ready to flee town after that debacle, but Xander managed to halt her form making that getaway.

Theresa did you really think you could deceive so many Salemnites and not face any sort of retribution? This is intriguing because it makes me wonder if Stephanie and Alex will rekindle their romance, while Ava and Brady hide a massive secret from Kristen who will be out for blood if she discovers what Ava has done.