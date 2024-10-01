SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page that it is celebrating a Week Without Driving from Monday, September 30 through Sunday, October 6.

The community is asked to leave their car at home for the week. They can experience the city in new ways, and ride for free with a 7-day bus pass from City of Santa Monica Big Blue Bus.

“Over 2/3 of emissions in Santa Monica come from vehicle transportation. By walking, biking or taking transit, you’re making a direct impact on our air quality and helping to build a greener city!,” the city of Santa Monica stated on social media.

To learn more visit: https://ow.ly/J6jo50TySr0 to claim your free 7-Day BBB pass.