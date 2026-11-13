MALIBU—The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory and a Beach Hazards Statement for the Malibu coast. Additionally, the City of Malibu issued a weather notice for Nov. 13 to 19 warning of possible moderate coastal flooding, especially Saturday. Los Angeles County Public Health has recommended avoiding contact with ocean water for three days after significant rainfall, especially near storm drains, creeks and rivers.

The weather service has flagged concerns over “dangerous rip currents, coastal flooding and the potential for moderate to significant beach erosion.” The High Surf Advisory runs from 2 p.m. Friday through 3 p.m. Tuesday. Breaking waves are expected at 4 to 7 feet Friday, 7 to 12 feet Saturday and 6 to 9 feet Sunday through Tuesday, with a possible second peak on Monday.

Residents should be mindful that seawater can rush over parts of the beach that are typically dry and even make its way to coastal walkways. The weather service also warned that large waves could sweep people off beaches and rocks and capsize small boats near shore.

The swell itself is coming from the west-northwest, and beaches facing that direction will see the largest surf. Erosion is of particular concern due to the Palisades Fire, which took place in January 2025. Seawalls from destroyed homes no longer protect against the surf. The city has been monitoring erosion along Pacific Coast Highway in the fire’s burn area and at Westward Beach.

Rain is also in the forecast. Between a tenth and a quarter of an inch is possible in each forecast period, with more rain possible Monday through Thursday. Isolated heavier showers could flood roads and low-lying areas and cause minor rock and mudslides. Drivers are being told to watch out for mud and debris flows in the canyons and to use caution on wet roads and walkways.

The storm is the latest in a series of hits to Malibu’s coastline this year. In August, erosion forced the closure of Westward Beach Road and the Point Dume Beach parking lot. In September, a driveway in front of a vacant beachfront home collapsed after days of rain and high surf. Later that month, the Malibu City Council declared a local emergency ahead of the 2026-27 storm season.

City officials have warned that a strong El Niño could bring heavy rain and powerful waves this winter. They have said erosion could speed up significantly within a single storm.

Beachgoers are urged to stay out of the water, stay off rock jetties and keep a safe distance from breaking waves. Officials also recommend staying near occupied lifeguard towers and following all posted warnings.