WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood announced on its website that along with the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce (WHCC) they’re introducing in April 2025, WeHappy Wednesdays free parking initiative. It’s designed to help local venues and businesses thrive and foster community by making it easier and affordable for residents and visitors to shop, dine, and explore the region.

The city will offer free parking at all parking meters, city-owned surface lots, and city parking structures every Wednesday evening in April 2025 from 4 p.m. to midnight.

WeHappy Wednesdays is an effort to raise visibility and drive individuals to support West Hollywood venues and establishments. By eliminating parking fees for one evening each week in April, the initiative makes springtime outings more convenient and promote the city’s ongoing success.

For more details about WeHappy Wednesdays and the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce visit www.wehochamber.com, call (323) 650-2688.