WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood announced in a news release that on Tuesday, August 1, community members will gather on neighborhood streets in a show of unity against crime to celebrate the annual National Night Out.

Block parties, barbecues, dancing, live entertainment and other things will occur in West Hollywood. Attendance is free. There will be limited street closures during National Night Out; these will occur on Tuesday, August 1, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. A list of events, times, and event locations is being regularly updated on West Hollywood’s website at www.weho.org/nno as the event approaches.

The year 2023 marks the 40th Annual National Night Out (NNO), which started in 1984 as an effort to promote involvement in crime prevention activities, law enforcement, community partnerships, and neighborhood camaraderie – and to send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized against crime.

Nationwide, over 35 million people in neighborhoods across the country gather outdoors to celebrate their unity and their successes in the fight against crime. Celebrating National Night Out has been a tradition in West Hollywood since its incorporation.

National Night Out 2023 participants include members of the West Hollywood City Council, Neighborhood Watch groups, the West Hollywood Gateway, and West Hollywood’s Public Safety Commission and Russian-Speaking Advisory Board. Events will be held in coordination with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and the City of West Hollywood.

For more details contact Jessica Anukam, West Hollywood Public Safety Specialist, at (323) 848-6436 or at janukam@weho.org For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.