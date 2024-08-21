WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood disclosed on its website on Tuesday, August 20 that in observance of Labor Day, West Hollywood City Hall will be closed on Monday, September 2.

The following parking regulations will not be enforced on Monday, September 2:

-Parking Meters and associated time limits

-Peak Hour Towing Restrictions

-Street Sweeping

Permit Parking and all other parking regulations will be enforced. The enforcement of all parking regulations will resume on Tuesday, September 3. Visitor parking permits may be obtained at the Kings Road Parking garage.