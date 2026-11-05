WEST HOLLYWOOD—The City of West Hollywood has announced that City Hall will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. The city has also announced that on that day, several parking regulations will not be enforced. This includes street sweeping, peak-hour towing restrictions, and enforcement of all street parking meters and associated time limits.

Residential permit parking will remain in effect, as will all other parking regulations. Visitors can obtain parking permits by visiting the Kings Road parking garage. On Thursday, November 12, the enforcement of all parking regulations will resume. More information can be obtained by visiting the City of West Hollywood website and by calling the Recreation Services Division at (323) 848-6534.