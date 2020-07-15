WEST HOLLYWOOD— Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and statewide rollbacks on reopening, the city of West Hollywood has eased its street parking rules. As of Tuesday, July 14, it will suspend parking regulations for residential street sweeping and for parking on certain streets during rush hour.

Rush hour parking has been restricted on La Brea Avenue, Crescent Heights Boulevard, and Fountain Avenue. On these streets, parking from 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. used to be ticketed offense. The suspension of this is expected to last until Friday, July 31.

Parking meter rules will be suspended for residents with valid resident, guest, or visitor parking permits. Residents “may continue to park at nearby parking meters during residential street sweeping. Vehicles must have a permit displayed and may park up to 30 minutes before and 30 minutes after the posted hours for street sweeping at the address where the permit is registered.” This will stay in effect until Monday, August 31 to accommodate the increase of residents working from home.

Additionally, the city has deferred the deadlines for businesses to pay annual renewal fees for business licenses and outdoor dining, valet meter, and valet sign encroachment permits until Thursday, October 1. Businesses that already paid these fees will receive three-month credit in the annual fee during the next billing cycle in 2021.

WeHo may further suspend enforcement of parking regulations as needed to remain consistent with the rest of Los Angeles.For further information on parking regulations visit: www.weho.org/parking. For information about parking citations call the Parking Violations Bureau at 800.687.2458.