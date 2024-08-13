WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, August 9, the city of West Hollywood announced on its website that the nomination period for City Council candidates that started on Monday, July 15 has been extended until Wednesday, August 14 at 5 p.m.

It was previously announced that the Candidacy Nomination Period would end on Friday, August 9; pursuant to the State Elections Code, a five-day extension may take place if an eligible incumbent does not file Nomination Papers by the deadline.

According to a news release, residents of West Hollywood who want to run for West Hollywood City Council should contact the City Clerk’s office to schedule an appointment to receive nomination papers and to review the requirements and deadlines for becoming an official candidate.

The WeHo City Council candidate nomination process requires a potential candidate to gather between 20 and 30 signatures by voters registered in the city. Potential candidates must be at least 18 years old, residents of West Hollywood, and registered voters within the City.

Two City Council seats will be decided in the upcoming General Municipal Election, which will be held on Tuesday, November 5. City of West Hollywood Councilmembers each serve for a term of four years and are elected at large. Each year, councilmembers select one of their members to serve as Mayor for a year, with the term beginning after the West Hollywood City Council reorganization, which occurs once every year.

The West Hollywood’s elections page, www.weho.org/elections provides detailed election information and links to the California Secretary of State’s Voter Registration page, the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder’s website, and specific links for polling places and sample ballots.

For more details, to schedule an appointment to receive nomination papers, and to review the requirements and deadlines for becoming an official candidate contact West Hollywood’s City Clerk’s Office at (323) 848-6409 or send an e-mail message to Alyssa Poblador at apoblador@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.