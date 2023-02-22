WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city is offering a free Active Shooter Preparedness Workshop on Saturday, March 11, at 10 a.m. at the West Hollywood Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. Limited validated parking is available at the adjacent West Hollywood Park 5-Story parking structure. The workshop is free; participants must RSVP in advance.

The Active Shooter Preparedness Workshop will teach:

-Best practices for responding to active threats;

-Increasing situational awareness and employing See Something/Say Something strategies;

-What to expect when first responders arrive on the scene;

-An overview of Run/Hide/Fight/Treat responses; and

-Basic education about how to treat people who are injured and how to Stop The Bleed to save a life.

The city of West Hollywood indicated in a press release that the workshop is being led by Erik Franco of High-Speed Tac Med, one of the nation’s most sought-after active shooter preparedness trainers for first responders. Franco is a trained Search and Rescue Technician/Emergency Medical Technician and has years of experience as a Department of Homeland Security and Law Enforcement Instructor.

The workshop is aimed at providing readiness skills to residents in West Hollywood, as well as to people who work at local businesses and nighttime establishments. There will be discussions regarding recent active shooter incidents across the nation. There will also information about best practices in dealing with an incident, evaluating locations for quick and effective evacuation, and basic gunshot first aid.

Space is limited and the workshops are anticipated to reach capacity quickly. To RSVP or for more details, please contact Margarita Kustanovich, the City of West Hollywood’s Emergency Management Coordinator, by phone at (323) 848-6414 or by email at safety@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.