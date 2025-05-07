WEST HOLLYWOOD—On May 2, the city of West Hollywood announced the introduction of Pay for Parking with a Text for parking meters — making parking faster, easier, and touch-free.

Here’s how it works:

-Text PAY to 77447

-Enter your meter number

-Get a secure payment link

-Complete your payment

The Text to Pay system will automatically send a text message when a parking session is 10 minutes from expiration and will offer a link for users to add paid parking time.

Individuals should look for the orange Text-to-Pay sticker on teal meters marked “West Hollywood.”

There are parking scams that everyone should be aware of when using new technologies. West Hollywood’s Text to Pay option does not use QR codes. All Text to Pay parking operates via Text/SMS platforms by initiating a text message to the short code 77447 and payments are fulfilled using the URL: ips-text2pay.com.

For additional information about parking in West Hollywood visit www.weho.org/parking.