WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city announced that the new West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center (ARC) will be opening soon. The anticipated date for completion and opening is slated for April 2022 as reported on the city of West Hollywood website.

West Hollywood noted that the park is expected to be a gathering space for a variety of programs, events, sports, and recreation, the ARC is now nearing final completion. The project has witnessed unforeseen delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply-chain disruptions.

The city is moving quickly in a phased approach to open newly improved park amenities. El Tovar Place is now open to reestablish a connection between N. San Vicente Boulevard, the five-story West Hollywood Park parking structure, N. Robertson Boulevard, and West Hollywood Park. Also now open: the West Hollywood Library plinth garage is providing library staff and patron parking during open library operating hours.

As new West Hollywood Park facilities can be opened to the public following safety checks and final signoffs, the city will welcome community members during the upcoming weeks to enjoy amenities such as updated children’s playgrounds and the “Robertson Gardens” park area with new picnic areas and a new permanent addition to the public art program: Parallel Perpendicular by artist Phillip K. Smith III.

Safety inspections and finishing touches are in the process for the new four-level 75,000-square-foot Aquatic and Recreation Center. The ARC will feature two rooftop swimming pools and a multi-sport court that will accommodate a variety of sports such as basketball, volleyball, and dodgeball. It will feature five community meeting rooms and one conference room, Recreation Services staff offices, a Tiny Tot program classroom, a public access television studio, and lockers.

Construction is part of West Hollywood Park Master Plan Phase II improvements, which follows the addition of small and large dog parks featuring shade trees, small mounds and turf terraces for romping, and water stations. West Hollywood Park, once fully opened, will have newly expanded green spaces and will feature an outdoor exercise circuit for adults.

Plans are expected forward for the AIDS Monument, a collaboration between the Foundation for a National AIDS Monument (FAM), artist Dan Tobin, and the City of West Hollywood. The AIDS Monument will be located near the park’s expanded open space along N. San Vicente Boulevard.

For updates about West Hollywood Park, please visit www.weho.org/whparkproject.