WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood announced on its social media platform that it will participate in the Great California Shakeout Earthquake Drill on Thursday, October 17. The drill will take place at 10:17 a.m.

The Great California ShakeOut Earthquake Drill is part of International ShakeOut Day, which is recognized globally each year on the third Thursday of October.

Practice critical earthquake safety by learning to Drop, Cover, and Hold On

-Drop to your hands and knees to avoid being knocked down

-Cover your head and neck

To prepared individuals should hold on to a sturdy shelter until the shaking stops.

To learn more visit: https://go.weho.org/3BGS42n. Other cities participating in the drill include Beverly Hills, Malibu and Santa Monica.