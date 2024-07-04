WEST HOLLYWOOD—WEHO residents are complaining over repeated fires believed to be started by squatters in a vacant home. The most recent fire was on June 28, when LAFD firefighters were called to fight the blaze located at 4909 Fountain Avenue near the intersection of Fairfax and Fountain.



Neighbors have publicly complained to KTLA reporters first at the scene indicating that this was the third fire in two years. Residents fear their homes may too catch fire. Though there is a security guard on site, squatters are still managing to break in.



Reports indicate that the homeowner wanted to have the house demolished, but at the time the city would not permit it.



LAFD firefighters have now red-tagged the home, deeming it unsafe for occupancy.