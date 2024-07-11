WEST HOLLYWOOD—Restaurants throughout West Hollywood will be highlighted during Dine LA that begins on Friday, July 12 and runs through Friday, July 26.

Diners can discover new culinary delights or enjoy restaurants in the region that include:

-Amour Weho, 8715 Beverly Boulevard

-Ardor at The West Hollywood Edition, 9040 Sunset Boulevard

-BOA Steakhouse, 9200 Sunset Boulevard

-Connie and Ted’s, 8171 Santa Monica Boulevard

-Crazy Rock’n Sushi, 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard

-Gracias Madre, 8905 Melrose Avenue

-Granville West Hollywood, 8701 Beverly Boulevard

-Izakaya Tora, 8908 Santa Monica Boulevard

-Katana, 8439 Sunset Boulevard

-La Bohème, 8400 Santa Monica Boulevard

-Ladyhawk at Kimpton La Peer Hotel, 623 N. La Peer Drive

-LAVO Ristorante, 9201 Sunset Boulevard

-Norma, 631 N. La Cienega Boulevard

-Pink Taco – Sunset, 8225 Sunset Boulevard

-Soulmate., 631 N. Robertson Boulevard

-Tesse, 8500 Sunset Boulevard

-The Roof at The West Hollywood Edition, 9040 Sunset Boulevard

-Toku Unagi & Sushi, 1106 N. La Cienega Boulevard, Suite 201

-Zinque, 8684 Melrose Avenue

Participating restaurants for Dine LA will offer specially priced prix fixed menus for brunch, lunch and/or dinner; no tickets or passes are required.

A complete list of participating restaurants and their Dine LA menus are viewable online at www.discoverlosangeles.com/dineLA. Prices and meal periods will vary by restaurant and exclude beverages, tax, and gratuity.

For more details, contact West Hollywood’s Business Development Division, at (323) 848-6856 or at business@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.