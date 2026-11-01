WEST HOLLYWOOD—On October 29, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station Deputies responded to a report of an assault at a store on Fountain Avenue involving a deadly weapon. According to the preliminary investigation and responding deputies, one store employee was injured. A description of the suspect and the vehicle was provided to deputies, who then used Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPR) to identify a matching vehicle.

As deputies investigated the area, the vehicle they were searching for arrived, driven by a person who matched the suspect’s description. The driver was arrested on suspicion of committing an assault with a deadly weapon. The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station thanked the deputies for their quick response and teamwork.

No further information has been released to the public, including the name of the suspect or the name of the store where the alleged assault occurred. Anyone with information is asked to call the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at (310) 855 -8850, and all emergencies should be reported to 911. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or text 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S).