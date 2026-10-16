WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station has announced arrests in connection with two recent robberies that occurred in the city. The first robbery occurred near Westbourne Drive and Rugby Drive around 1:30 a.m. on October 10, and the second occurred early Monday morning, October 11, near Poinsettia Place and Sunset Boulevard. In total, deputies made seven arrests.

On October 10, a victim reported being assaulted and then robbed of a gold bracelet and watch. The victim’s information and investigative technology allowed deputies to locate the suspect’s vehicle. Deputies arrested three people on suspicion of robbery.

On Monday, October 11, deputies assigned to the West Hollywood Station arrived in the 1100 Block of Poinsettia Place around 1:40 a.m. after receiving a report of an armed robbery in which two men were robbed by four masked men, one of whom pointed a gun at the victims. After stealing personal property, the suspects climbed into a black BMW and fled north on Poinsettia Place. Los Angeles Police Officers assigned to the Wilshire Division stopped the vehicle. The deputies then arrived and took the suspects into custody. They also recovered items stolen from the victims and an imitation firearm.

All of the suspects were taken to the West Hollywood jail, where they were processed for robbery, a violation of Section 211 of the California State Penal Code. No further information has been released to the public. The LASD West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station thanks the LAPD for its assistance in arresting these suspects. Each of these ongoing investigations is separate.

These are the most recent robberies in West Hollywood over the past month. On Thursday, October 1, a shooting and robbery occurred in the 8700 block of Holloway Drive at the intersection of Hancock Avenue and Holloway Drive, near the West Hollywood clothing store Fugazi. On October 8, actor Keegan Allen, best known for playing Toby Cavanaugh in the Freeform TV series “Pretty Little Liars,” was approached outside Laurel Supply on Santa Monica Boulevard by two masked men armed with a knife and a gun. He was struck in the face with the gun, causing a laceration, and then robbed of his watch.

In response to these recent robberies and incidents, the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station announced on October 9 that it is increasing patrols in the city, including the Raining Bow district. Anyone with details should call the West Hollywood Station at (310) 855-8850. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or by texting 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S)