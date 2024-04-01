WEST HOLLYWOOD—On March 27, the city of West Hollywood announced their upcoming Picasso Pets Event featuring the swearing of an honorary Mayor of WEHO. The event is scheduled to take place on April 6, at 11:00 a.m. at the West Hollywood Park located at 647 N. Vicente Boulevard in WEHO.



The first event will be the swearing of honorary dog Mayor, Winnie. Winnie’s human is Mayor John Erickson, Ph.D.



The pet-friendly event is free to the public. To view the rules or more details, please visit the City of West Hollywood webpage. Reports indicate that Winnie will be the star of the show and will be on-site to meet her fans.



“Pets must always remain leashed and under the control of their humans. No ruff housing! In case of rain, the event will be moved indoors to the Doheny Room located on the second floor of the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center (which is adjacent to the surface level of West Hollywood Park).”



The Picasso’s Pets event is part of the Wags and Walks organization that will be on-site with prospective dogs and puppies available for adoption. No actual adoptions will take place on the day of the event. The resources and information to adopt many of the overlooked pups will be given to all those interested.



The city of West Hollywood has prided itself in “consistently working to enact leading edge animal welfare legislation” since 1989 when the WEHO City Council passed resolution 558 making the City of West Hollywood a cruelty-free zone for animals.







