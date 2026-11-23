WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood is asking for feedback from the public regarding its transit services. West Hollywood’s Transit Services Study will help improve services like Cityline, The PickUp, Dial-A-Ride Flex and more. Individuals who complete the survey by January 3, 2027, will be entered for a chance to win a $50 gift card.

This survey takes about 5 minutes. Answers will help West Hollywood decide how to improve service, stops, information, and on-demand options for riders. Answer the questions only with West Hollywood transportation services in mind, even if individuals use other transit services (e.g. Metro Rail, Metro Bus, etc.).

A lot has changed since West Hollywood last evaluated these programs in 2017. Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft have increased, traditional taxi service declined, autonomous vehicles like Waymo are on the streets, delivery services have expanded, and regional transit has grown with the Metro D Line Extension — with the LAX Metro Airport Connector on the way.

All city-operated transit services were recently consolidated under the newly formed Transportation & Mobility Division, creating an opportunity to plan for a more integrated, efficient, and future-oriented set of services.

West Hollywood transit services are primarily funded through Proposition A local return funds, with a portion of The PickUp funded through Proposition C local return funds. These funds are allocated to the City by Metro based on population share, which means increases in ridership do not generate additional funding. Any service enhancements must be balanced within the existing budget. To complete the survey, visit: www.go.weho.org/transitstudy.