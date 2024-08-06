WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Thursday, August 1, the city of West Hollywood disclosed it is launching a new, comprehensive enterprise permitting and licensing management system in August 2024. This advanced software will transform the city’s permitting, planning, regulatory licensing, and code enforcement processes, making these more user-friendly.

The new permitting system will replace multiple software platforms that have been previously used in isolation, which will streamline operations and improve service delivery for residents, businesses, vendors, and stakeholders who interact with the City’s permitting processes.

The following areas and functions will be improved: Building & Safety Permitting, Plan Check Review and Inspection Services, Current Planning and Historic Preservation, Long-Range Planning, Engineering, Neighborhood and Business Safety Code Enforcement and Business Licensing/Permitting, Revenue, Film Permitting, Special Event permitting, and more.

From Wednesday, August 14, to Monday, August 19, to accommodate the upgrade, certain services will be taken offline and there will be a temporary pause in application acceptance and permit issuance, impacting:

-Planning and Building & Safety – At West Hollywood City Hall, Planning and Building & Safety counters will remain operational during the upgrade to provide limited services, but staff will not be able to accept new applications or issue permits. In addition, applications submitted by email on or after Friday, August 9, 2024 may be delayed until after the new system is launched on Monday, August 19, 2024.

-Neighborhood and Business Safety, Code Enforcement, Business Licensing/Permitting – At West Hollywood City Hall, Neighborhood & Business Safety/Code Enforcement counters will remain operational during the upgrade, but staff will not be able to process applications or issue permits, such as Regulatory Business Licenses, Extended Hours Permits, Special Events Permits, and Encroachment Permits.

All applications and permitting services are anticipated to resume on Monday, August 19, at 10 a.m., once the new system is launched.

City staff members will be available to discuss questions and concerns from community members before, during, and after the upgrade; call West Hollywood City Hall at (323) 848-6400.

The City’s new permitting system, developed in partnership with Tyler Technologies, results from an extensive proposal evaluation process. The platform will consolidate multiple systems, enabling City Divisions to share information more efficiently. The system will feature an online portal as a central communication hub between the public and City staff.

From initial application submissions to permit/license issuance, it will provide a robust workflow, outlining each step of the process allowing applicants and City staff to track progress in real-time.

Highlights of the new permitting system include:

-Customer portals to track application and project submittals;

-Fully electronic plan submittals and reviews;

-Guided assistance for applicants through the application process;

-Integration with the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office for updated parcel information;

-Mobile responsive interface to support City staff in the field; and

-Seamless payment options offered within the platform.

For more details about West Hollywood’s Permitting and Technology Upgrade call Eugene Tsipis, West Hollywood Information Technology Manager, at (323) 848-6399 or at etsipis@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.