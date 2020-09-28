WEST HOLLYWOOD—Gold Coast, one of West Hollywood’s oldest and most popular gay bars, closed permanently due to its difficulty to thrive during the pandemic. On September 24, the co-owner Bryan Worl announced its closure on Facebook.

Bryan Worl expressed his regret upon its closure after 39 years. He said, “This is heartbreaking for all and especially the employees of the GC who I wouldn’t trade for the world. They were so loyal and worked so hard.”

Worl also confessed that the bar has been struggling with unreasonable pressure from outside: “We do not have a choice … We have fought and tried everything in our power to keep this bar and dealing with pressure from very very selfish and heartless people.”

The bar was called a “dive bar,” which means it has welcoming atmosphere and lack of pretension, according to the WEHO Ville. Its annual Red Dress Party is held every July, which encourages charity for gay organization. That started when Mark Ferguson died from HIV-related complications in 1997; his close friend Yves-Claude decided to hold a party at Gold Coast, where everyone was invited to wear a red dress.

Gold Coast is not the only bar forced to close which greatly supports West Hollywood’s LGBTQ+ community. Gym Bar, Flaming Saddles, and Rage Nightclub also closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.