WEST HOLLYWOOD—During the West Hollywood City Council meeting on Monday, April 17, members unanimously adopted an ordinance banning the sale and use of glue traps in the city.

“This anticruelty measure is the first in the United States to ban the sale and use of glue traps and is consistent with the City’s progressive animal welfare policies. The Ordinance will go into effect next year,” reads a news release from the city of West Hollywood.

Glue traps are intended to attract rodents, insects, and vermin; but they sometimes trap other animals, including rabbits, opossums, and dogs and cats. It is also possible for birds, attracted by insects caught in devices, to become unintended victims of the traps.

“The City of West Hollywood has always been a leader on issues related to animal welfare,” said West Hollywood Councilmember Lauren Meister. “My council colleagues and I enthusiastically adopted this ordinance to prohibit the use and sale of glue traps within the City because these devices are sadistic and cruel. As a compassionate and progressive city, it is incumbent on us to find more humane alternatives to rodent and pest control.”

The goal of a glue trap is to trap rodents or other pests when they cross the board since their feet and bodies stick to the adhesive. The animals are incapable of freeing themselves and other parts of their bodies get stuck to the trap, or they suffer from starvation, dehydration, or suffocation. After several days or weeks, the animal dies.

According to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), these traps have been used to capture other wildlife including birds, snakes, and squirrels. PETA reports there are numerous reports of cats becoming stuck in glue traps and requiring veterinary assistance. Additionally, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns against using glue traps as trapped animals produce urine and feces, which may have harmful human health impacts.

West Hollywood has been on the forefront of animal rights and protections for decades and the city’s commitment to animal rights is one of its legacies. West Hollywood has worked to enact leading-edge animal welfare legislation:

-in 1989, the West Hollywood City Council passed a Resolution 558 making West Hollywood a “Cruelty Free Zone” for animals. This action was then followed by West Hollywood’s move to secure animal care service policies that included a no-kill policy for stray and abandoned animals. The City also focused its efforts on raising awareness about the availability of thousands of abandoned animals at shelters waiting to be adopted, even sponsoring local adoption fairs at our City parks—a tradition that continues to this day,

-in 2004, the West Hollywood City Council passed an Ordinance to ban the practice of declawing cats, thereby making West Hollywood the first City in North America to ban this procedure,

-in 2008, the City of West Hollywood adopted a Resolution supporting Proposition 2, which led to a statewide standard in the caging of chickens,

-in 2009, the West Hollywood City Council took a stand against puppy-mills and the sale of dogs in local stores that came from such mills, and

-in 2011, the West Hollywood City Council passed an Ordinance prohibiting the sale of fur established that it is “unlawful to sell, offer for sale, display for sale, import, export, trade, or distribute any fur product by any means anywhere within the City of West Hollywood on or after September 21, 2013.”

For more details on the scope of the ordinance and the implementation timeline contact West Hollywood Governmental Affairs Liaison Hernan Molina, at hmolina@weho.org or at (323) 848-6364. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.