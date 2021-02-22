WEST HOLLYWOOD-On Thursday, February 18, the City of West Hollywood announced that City Council has approved an Urgency Ordinance that reduces certain annual Business Tax and Tax Certificate fees by 50 percent for the 2021 billing cycle. Reductions are applicable to lines 5 and 7 on the renewal form mailed to businesses on February 1, 2021.

Refunds will be issued to businesses that have already submitted payments. Businesses wishing to receive a credit toward 2021 Business Tax payments in lieu of the 50 percent refund should contact Laura D’Ambrosia at ldambrosia@weho.org prior to March 15, 2021.

Businesses that have not yet submitted payments may do so online at https://blt.weho.org/Renew/Renew1/BusinessLicense. Payments must be made no later than May 1, 2021, in order to avoid penalties.

Instructions and more information can be found at www.weho.org/business/business-tax/annual-renewals.