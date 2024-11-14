WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, November 12, the city of West Hollywood announced that its Community Safety Department, in collaboration with community safety partners, has begun implementing Safer WeHo, a year-long pilot program that uses equipment and technology to support public safety efforts.

The Safer WeHo program is being launched in collaboration with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, West Hollywood Station.

According to a news release, public safety technology refers to the various tools and systems that are used to enhance safety and security. Safer WeHo initiatives coming to West Hollywood include:

· Drone as First Responder (DFR) – The intent of the DFR program is to enhance public safety by providing a real-time view of an incident. The DFR will respond to various types of calls for service and will potentially de-escalate high risk situations. The DFR will not be used for surveillance on our community.

· Fixed Real-Time Cameras – The installation of more than 50 cameras will be strategically placed in locations throughout West Hollywood. Cameras will be used to assist in resolving crimes that have occurred and providing real-time information to first responders on calls for service.

· Real-Time Watch Center – The real-time watch center will be established at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station. It will serve as the hub in monitoring of live video feeds from drones and fixed real-time cameras.

West Hollywood is distributing mailed information to residents and business owners and placing Public Service Announcements (PSAs) in digital transit shelters and digital pedestrian kiosks. The city is getting out the word in media relations, e-mail notifications and social media posts, and scheduling in-person meetings to invite community members to learn more about the program and its initiatives. Information about the Safer WeHo program is provided at www.go.weho.org/saferweho.

West Hollywood’s Community Safety Department provides oversight of law enforcement and coordinates community programs to reduce crime and increase public safety and the quality of life for citizens, businesses, and visitors to West Hollywood.

To learn more about community safety agencies, programs, and initiatives West Hollywood, download “Community Safety in the City of West Hollywood” at www.weho.org/home/showdocument?id=42465.

For more details contact West Hollywood’s Community Safety Department at safety@weho.org or at (323) 848-6414. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.