WEST HOLLYWOOD—The owner of a West Hollywood’s Teagardins Smoke and Vape shop was identified as one of the two victims who passed in an accident that occurred on Wednesday, February 1, in the San Fernando Valley.

Christopher Teagardin, 46, the owner of the shop, died alongside his friend Timothy Schultz, 49, after a suspect fleeing from police in a stolen black Toyota Tacoma truck slammed into their Honda Civic. One of them died instantly and the other was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He passed on his way to the hospital. The two were just down the street from where they lived. According to reports, they were on their way back from dinner at a local taco place.

Their identities were verified by family and friends.

Schultz and Teagardin were childhood friends and knew each other for over 30 years. Schultz is survived by his 16-year-old daughter, and Teagardin is survived by his 18-year-old son and his mother, whom he cared for.

The pursuit began around 7:48 p.m. near the 1000 block of South Alvarado Street, near Olympic Boulevard after officers attempted to pull the driver over. The suspects speed north on Woodman Avenue, when he struck Schultz and Teagardin. After the collison, the two suspects abandoned the Tacoma and attempted to flee on foot.

According to LAPD, officers were in tracking mode and had handed over the chase to their airship prior to the crash occurring.

The suspect who was being pursued was identified as 32 year old Oscar Delacruz. He arrested and booked for a felony murder charge at the LAPD Valley Jail. Delacruz is being held without bail. The passenger in the stolen pickup, who has not been identified, was injured and treated at the scene then taken into custody.





