WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Thursday, October 29, the city of West Hollywood put out a reminder that the annual Halloween Carnival is canceled. If overcrowding occurs on Halloween, the city will not hesitate to issue a curfew.

In May 2020, the West Hollywood City Council canceled all major events for the remainder of the year, including the Halloween Carnival and New Year’s Eve celebrations. West Hollywood’s Halloween Carnival first launched in 1987 and has grown in size every year.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people and issued guidance for Halloween that prohibits festivals, carnivals, and live entertainment. Trick or treating is not recommended. Restaurants will be open for outdoor dining at a limited capacity.

The city warned that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department may issue citations to people not complying with the city’s face covering mandate. The city’s enforcement officers may also issue administrative citations to businesses that do not comply with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health orders. There is a $250 minimum violation fee as well as a $50 administrative fee totaling $300 for first-time violations.

“The City of West Hollywood looks forward to celebrating Halloween Carnaval in the future when activities for public gatherings are permitted by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health,” the city noted in a statement.