WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood and the West Hollywood Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are partnering to help give back to those in need this holiday season to celebrate the 35th Annual West Hollywood Toy and Food Drive will be accepting monetary donations online via ActiveNet until Sunday, December 15, with the goal of providing as many families as possible with toys and holiday gift cards.

Donations may be made online at www.weho.org/holidaydrive. New users must create an account and click on the Donations tab to contribute; existing users may simply log in via ActiveNet to start the donation process.

The cost to help one family is $100; up to 10 families can be helped with $1,000. New unwrapped toys are also needed and gift cards in $25 denominations to retailers such as Pavilions, Ralphs, Trader Joe’s, or Target will help families through the holiday season.

Toy collection bins are now available at the following city facilities: West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center (2nd floor lobby and 5th floor Pool), located at 8750 El Tovar Place, adjacent to West Hollywood Library; Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard; West Hollywood City Hall, located at 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard; as well as at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, located at 780 N. San Vicente Boulevard; West Hollywood Library, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard, and West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, located at 8272 Santa Monica Boulevard.

These West Hollywood hotels will also have collection bins: 1 Hotel, located at 8490 Sunset Boulevard; and the West Hollywood Edition Hotel, located at 9040 Sunset Boulevard, as well as at the Chateau Marmont located in the City of Los Angeles at 8221 Sunset Boulevard just outside of West Hollywood’s municipal border.

For more details contact West Hollywood Recreation Services Division staff Ariel Sharaf at asharaf@weho.org or (323) 848-6440 or Andrea Lujan at alujan@weho.org or (323) 848-6526. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.