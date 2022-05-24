WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood is preparing to celebrate Pet Week.

“I am so excited for the City of West Hollywood’s first annual Pet Week, featuring pet-friendly businesses and pet-centered events, like World Dog Day,” said West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister. “Pet Week is an opportunity for us to show our appreciation and love for our companion animals. My dogs, Suki and Sammy, approve!”

“West Hollywood is one of the most pet friendly cities in America,” said Mayor Pro Tempore Sepi Shyne. “Many of our residents have beloved animal companions. I am so delighted to have brought forward the initiative with Mayor Meister to create Pet Week dedicated to our beloved companions, which includes an entire day dedicated to felines. My hope is that we as a community learn more about how to care for our companions, celebrate them, and make West Hollywood a destination for visitors who have pets as well.”

West Hollywood indicated in a press release that to celebrate Pet Week, the city’s Recreation Services Division will be highlighting community members’ pets via social media. Participants can submit a pet picture and description to recreation@weho.org, including a fun fact about them and what they mean to you! Pets of all species, shapes, and sizes are welcome to participate. One day will be designated as “Feline Day” to highlight cats. Follow along @wehorec on Instagram and @westhollywoodrec on Facebook.

As part of Pet Week, West Hollywood will be hosting a virtual Pet Week Panel Discussion focused on holistic veterinary care and alternative remedies featuring Dr. Heather Oxford, DVM, MPH, CCRT, CVA and Dr. Lindsey Wendt, DVM, CVA, CVFT on Wednesday, May 25, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QWBpx4GgRj-Zw0NyiyCiTQ.

Dr. Oxford is an acupuncture and rehabilitation veterinarian focused on mobile integrative holistic veterinary medicine to improve health, optimize performance, and accelerate healing for small animals. Dr. Wendt is the owner and creator of Crystal Lotus Veterinary Care that focuses on providing individually focused holistic health care to pets in the comfort of their homes. Dr. Oxford and Dr. Wendt will be in conversation with West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister and Mayor Pro Tempore Sepi Shyne where topics like health and wellness of pets will be discussed; and holistic care and alternative remedies such as acupuncture, laser therapy, food therapy, integrative medicine, and dealing with separation distress and anxiety.

West Hollywood is co-sponsoring The Vanderpump Dog Foundation’s 6th annual World Dog Day on Saturday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard.

“Ruff ruff. Ruff-ruff ruff ruff ruff-ruff Saturday May 28, West Hollywood Park, ruff ruff woof-woof ruff ruff,” interpreted Councilmember John D’Amico. “Meow? Grrrrrr. Ruff ruff ruff.”

World Dog Day brings together people and their four-legged friends to celebrate dogs for a day of fun and entertainment and takes place during the city’s first ever Pet Week. Admission is free and open to the public; canine companions must attend on a leash. All activities will be outside and socially distanced; masks will be encouraged.

Started in 2016, the family-friendly event will include live performances and DJs; an Adoption Area with adoptable rescue dogs; an Animal Education area; a dog water park; a doggy fashion show featuring past Adopted Rescue Dogs and celebrity judges; a doggy pie eating contest; an amazing raffle with incredible prizes; dozens of exhibitors featuring pet-friendly products and services; plus an array of food trucks and celebrity guests.

World Dog Day brings awareness about global dog abuse, including the Yulin Dog Meat Festival. The Vanderpump Dog Foundation has rescued and adopted over 2,300 dogs to their forever homes domestically and hundreds of others internationally. For additional details about World Dog Day visit www.vanderpumpdogs.org/world-dog-day.

A small dog park and large dog park are located on each side of West Hollywood Park’s basketball courts and each area features expanses of open space with shade trees, small mounds and turf terraces, and water stations. The city operates the William S. Hart Park and Off-Leash Dog Park located at 8341 De Longpre Avenue.

In April 2003, West Hollywood became the first municipality in the nation to prohibit cat declawing. In February 2010, WeHo passed an Ordinance to address the inhumane conditions endured by “puppy mill” animals by prohibiting the sale of dogs and cats in companion animal stores. In September 2013, the City’s Fur Ordinance went into effect, which prohibits retail establishments from selling, trading, distributing, importing, or exporting any fur product.

For more details about upcoming dog events in West Hollywood should call (323) 848-6460. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.