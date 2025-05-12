WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Saturday, May 17, the city of West Hollywood in collaboration with the Vanderpump Dog Foundation’s 8th annual World Dog Day event in the area, brings together hundreds of individuals and their four-legged friends to celebrate dogs.

The 2025 World Dog Day event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard. Admission is free and open to the public; canine companions must be on a leash to attend the event.

According to a news release from the city of West Hollywood, the 2025 event will have vendors, live music, raffles, and other activities for people and their pets. West Hollywood Park and the dog parks will continue to be open to the public during the event. The event organizers will provide waste bags and waste stations as needed to accommodate demand.

World Dog Day is a day that focuses on the celebration of dogs and aims to draw attention to raise awareness about global dog abuse, and specifically the Yulin Dog Meat Festival. The Dog Meat Festival in Yulin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, begins on June 21 each year. More than 10,000 dogs are reported to be captured, transported in cages, and killed for human consumption every year for this annual event.

In addition, more than 10 million dogs are killed annually in China for the dog meat trade. Many of the dogs are stolen from their owners and die during transport to the slaughterhouse after days or weeks without food or water, and others suffer illness and injury during transport, such as broken bones.

In 2016, West Hollywood passed a Resolution condemning the Dog Meat Festival in Yulin. In April 2003, the city became the first municipality in the nation to prohibit cat declawing. In February 2010, West Hollywood passed an Ordinance to address the inhumane conditions endured by “puppy mill” animals by prohibiting the sale of dogs and cats in companion animal stores. In September 2013, the city’s fur Ordinance went into effect, which prohibits retail establishments from selling, trading, distributing, importing, or exporting any fur product.

The Vanderpump Dog Foundation was built on a platform of education, legislation, and activism. Through the organization’s legislative campaigns, domestic and international awareness, and rescue and rehabilitation efforts, it hopes to end the cruelty of the Yulin Dog Meat Festival.

A small dog park and large dog park are located on each side of the park’s basketball courts and each area features expanses of open space with shade trees, small mounds and turf terraces, and water stations. In addition, West Hollywood operates the William S. Hart Park and Off-Leash Dog Park located at 8341 De Longpre Avenue.

For more details about upcoming dog events call (323) 848-6460. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.