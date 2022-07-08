WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, August 2, community members throughout West Hollywood will gather on neighborhood streets in a unity against crime for the annual National Night Out.

Events such as block parties, barbecues, live entertainment, dancing, and more will take place throughout the City during the evening. Attendance is free. There will be limited street closures during National Night Out; these will occur from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. A list of events, times, and event locations is being regularly updated on the City of West Hollywood’s website at www.weho.org/nno as the event approaches.

This year marks the 39th Annual National Night Out (NNO), which began in 1984 as an effort to promote involvement in crime prevention activities, law enforcement, community partnerships, and neighborhood camaraderie – and to send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized against crime.

Nationwide, more than 35 million people in neighborhoods across the country gather outdoors to celebrate their unity and their successes in the fight against crime. Celebrating National Night Out has been a tradition in West Hollywood since the city’s incorporation.

National Night Out 2022 participants include members of the West Hollywood City Council, Neighborhood Watch groups, the West Hollywood Gateway, and West Hollywood’s Public Safety Commission and Russian-Speaking Advisory Board. Events will be held in coordination with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and West Hollywood.

For more details contact Jessica Anukam, West Hollywood Public Safety Specialist, at (323) 848-6436 or at janukam@weho.org For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.