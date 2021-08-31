WEST HOLLYWOOD—The West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is inviting individual qualified candidates and career professionals to an On-the-Spot Job Fair on Wednesday, September 22 at 7626 Santa Monica Blvd.

The job fair is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Applicants interested in applying for employment can obtain an application from the employer who will be on-site to offer information about available positions.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, different business industries were impacted including the hospitality industry. Hotels, restaurants, bars, and nightclubs, were affected the hardest with employees not returning to their previous positions or available positions which included bartenders, cooks, housekeepers, servers, front desk clerks, bussers, hotel security personnel, engineers, maintenance crews, executive management positions, and concierges.

Nick Rimedio, West Hollywood Chamber Chair stated:

“West Hollywood’s workforce is 26% hospitality, and we are seeing an enormous challenge in securing employees in these critical positions in our businesses. We are excited to host this job fair to collectively call on the community, including their family and friends, to apply for these jobs.”

Recruiters from several restaurants and hotels who will be at the career fair include Cabo, and Rosaline, Sunset Marquis, 1 Hotel, The London West Hollywood, Gelato Festival, Fiesta Cantina, and Rosaline. Additionally, nightclub owner h.wood, representing Delilah, Nice Guy, Harriet’s, 40 Love, Bootsy Bellows, and Peppermint Lounge. For more information on other companies who will be at the job fair and, additional updates visit https://www.wehochamber.com/jobfair2021.

Businesses wishing to participate in the on-the-spot job fair may sign up online at https://www.wehochamber.com/uploads/1/2/6/3/126318275/job_fair_employer_registration_form__1___1_.pdf or contact the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce via e-mail at info@wehochamber.com or by phone at (323) 650-2688.