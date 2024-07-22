WEST HOLLYWOOD—On July 15, the city of West Hollywood disclosed that the nomination period for candidates running for the West Hollywood City Council opened on Monday, July 15 at 8 a.m. The deadline for filing nomination papers is Friday, August 9 at 5 p.m. pursuant to the State Elections Code.

West Hollywood residents who are interested in running for City Council should contact the City Clerk’s office to schedule an appointment to receive nomination papers and to review the requirements and deadlines for becoming an official candidate.

The City Council candidate nomination process requires a potential candidate to gather between 20 and 30 signatures by voters registered in West Hollywood. Potential candidates must be at least 18 years old, residents of West Hollywood, and registered voters within the city.

There are two West Hollywood City Council seats will be decided in the upcoming General Municipal Election, which will be held on Tuesday, November 5. West Hollywood Councilmembers each serve for a term of four years and are elected at large. Each year, City Councilmembers select one of their members to serve as Mayor for a year, with the term beginning after the City Council reorganization, which occurs once every year.

West Hollywood’s elections page, www.weho.org/elections, provides detailed election information and links to the California Secretary of State’s Voter Registration page, the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder’s website, and specific links for polling places and sample ballots.

For more details or to schedule an appointment to receive nomination papers, and to review the requirements and deadlines for becoming an official candidate contact the West Hollywood’s City Clerk’s Office at (323) 848-6409 or send an e-mail message to Alyssa Poblador at apoblador@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.