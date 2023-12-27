WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood indicated on its website that City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 1, 2024 in honor of New Year’s Day.

The following parking regulations will not be enforced on January 1, 2024.

-Parking Meters and associated time limits

-Peak Hour Towing Restrictions

-Street Sweeping

Permit Parking and all other parking regulations will be enforced The enforcement of all parking regulations will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Visitor parking permits may be obtained at the Kings Road Parking garage.